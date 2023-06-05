Investigation underway after reported shooting at Allen outlet mall, officials say

According to reports, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at Allen Premium Outlets located at 820 W. Stacy Road.

ALLEN, Texas — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a reported shooting at an Allen outlet mall Saturday afternoon.

The city of Allen issued a public safety alert warning residents to stay away from the area.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. Posted by City of Allen City Hall on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Few details have been released, but the Collin County Sheriff's Office told WFAA that there is at least one reported shooter; ATF Dallas said it's an "active shooter incident."