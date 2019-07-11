BEAUMONT, Texas — An investigation is underway after video was posted to YouTube and Facebook showing a woman hitting a young child with a belt at Homer Drive Elementary School.

12News received several messages from viewers regarding what they described as a "disturbing" video.

The video has since been removed from YouTube and Facebook. It was viewed 500,000 times on Facebook before it was removed.

12News viewed the video before it was removed. We have chosen not to post the video to protect the child.

The video shows a mom on the school's campus clearly looking for her son. She locates him in the cafeteria and is seen pulling him by the collar to a courtyard outside.

The video shows her hitting the boy with a belt several times. Through tears, the boy is forced to apologize to a woman who appears to be his teacher as he is hit with the belt.

The woman is seen cursing at the boy and using the n-word multiple times.

The woman and her friend are both seen in the video wearing school visitor badges. It's unclear who is recording the incident.

Beaumont ISD administrators have been made aware of the incident.

"As the district was made aware of the situation, administrators contacted the appropriate enforcement agencies and the matter is under investigation," BISD spokesperson Hannah Letulle told 12News in an email.

BISD Police are investigating the incident. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services also confirms they are investigating what happened.

Homer Drive Elementary principal Dr. Belinda Richardson-George posted on Facebook Wednesday night saying, "We do not condone this type of behavior from our parents, teachers, and/or scholars. This matter is under investigation."

This is still a developing story and 12News will have updates as they are available.

