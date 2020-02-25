HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three intruders pushed a woman down as they broke into her apartment during a home invasion in northwest Harris County Monday night.
This happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the Stonehaven Apartment Homes, located in the 15300 block of the Northwest Freeway. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a call of a home invasion at that time.
Deputies said three young males knocked on the door of one of the apartments and a 63-year-old woman answered. The intruders then pushed her down as they entered the residence.
Several items were stolen but no injuries were reported.
A description of the intruders was not available. Deputies are checking to see if there are any surveillance camera in the area.
