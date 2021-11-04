HPD: Intoxicated woman with unrestrained child in vehicle causes crash involving officers

The woman had to be hospitalized for head injuries. The child and officers were uninjured.

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested early Sunday morning after Houston police say she ran a red light, causing a crash involving two officers. Police believe she was intoxicated.

This happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of W Airport Boulevard.

According to investigators, the woman made an illegal left turn on W Airport. That's when they say the two HPD officers, who were also driving on W Airport and had a green light, crashed into the woman's vehicle..

There was a child in the woman's vehicle at the time of the crash. Police said that child was not wearing a seatbelt and wasn't in a car seat.

Police say the child wasn't injured and neither were the officers, but the woman suffered minor head injuries and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say the woman was being arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The Harris County District Attorney's Office was also on scene investigating.

