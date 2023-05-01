Speeding intoxicated driver caused crash that killed 3-year-old child, authorities say

The Harris County Precinct 4 constable said Rosendo Gaeta tried to run from the crash scene. They said when he was found, he showed multiple signs of intoxication.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is facing charges after Harris County Constable Precinct 4 officials said he caused a crash that injured two adults and killed a child.

Rosendo Gaeta is charged with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury and one count of intoxication manslaughter, according to Constable Mark Herman.

What happened

On Wednesday night around 8 p.m., authorities said Gaeta was speeding on FM 2920 near Kuykendahl Road when he crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at a red light, Herman said.

According to video from the scene of the crash, it appears as if a truck crashed into the back of a hatchback which then crashed into the back of an SUV. It's unclear who was driving each vehicle.

According to Herman, Gaeta ran away from the scene. When deputies showed up, they were able to find Gaeta nearby. They said he showed "multiple signs of intoxication" and was taken into custody.