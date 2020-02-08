Innocent rideshare driver dies after being struck during chase along Katy Freeway

The rideshare driver's vehicle was struck by a deputy after a suspect vehicle tried to go around them near an entrance ramp.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An innocent rideshare driver died after a Harris County deputy crashed into his vehicle during a pursuit with a chase suspect overnight.

This started at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway in west Harris County County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to pull over a 17-year-old driver for a traffic stop when he refused to yield. This led to a chase on the Katy Freeway.

At some point, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn near Greenhouse Road and came back heading east on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway, deputies said.

As the suspect driver attempted to get back onto the freeway, there was another vehicle in front of him. Deputies said the suspect driver went around the third vehicle, which led to the deputy rear-ending the innocent driver's vehicle.

The deputy’s patrol vehicle went off into the tree line, while the suspect vehicle also hit the trees before coming near the entrance ramp, deputies said. The rideshare vehicle ended up on the side of the freeway.

The suspect then ran across the main lanes of the freeway to the hospital on the other side. Deputies said an off-duty deputy working an extra job arrested the suspect driver.

The rideshare driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger in his vehicle was also transported with minor injuries.

Deputies said the deputy and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital but were expected to be OK.

Investigators said the suspect driver was out on bond for a felony charge when the chase occurred. They believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the case.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” HCSO Major Jesse Razo said.

Sean Teare, the chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division, said the suspect driver faces a potential felony murder charge which could result in life in prison if found guilty.