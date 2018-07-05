HOUSTON -- A chase suspect killed an innocent driver when he or she ran a red light along the I-10 Katy Freeway frontage road Sunday night, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

Deputy constables say the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. when a deputy pulled over a driver who was speeding in a Cadillac sedan.

Photos: 1 killed when chase ends in crash along Katy Freeway

An innocent driver was killed Sunday night when a chase suspect ran a red light in the 8800 block of the Katy Freeway, deputy constables say.

The driver stopped on an exit ramp in the 8800 block of the freeway near Blalock. But when the deputy got out of his patrol car, the suspect sped away.

Witnesses say the suspect quickly reached about 100 mph as the deputy got back in his patrol car.

The suspect ran the light at Blalock and collided with a Nissan, splitting the victim's car in two. The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The suspect and a passenger were transported to the hospital.

HPD's Accident Division responded to the scene and is investigating. Charges are expected in the case.

