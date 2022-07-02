Chase turns deadly when suspects crash into innocent driver in west Houston, police say

Three suspects were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said. A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

HOUSTON — An innocent man died after police say his car was struck by a suspect vehicle during a chase in west Houston early Monday.

This started around 12:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Wilcrest Drive.

Houston police said an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle at a gas station at Richmond and approached the car. However, the suspect vehicle sped off on Richmond.

The suspects then turned and headed north on Wilcrest. Police said the suspects were speeding, and the officer lost sight of their car.

When the officer came up to the intersection with Meadowglen, he discovered the suspect vehicle had collided with the innocent driver’s car, which was heading east through the intersection. Police said the innocent man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle ran a red light when it collided with the innocent driver.

The three suspects, which included the 20-year-old male driver, in the other car were transported to by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Police said the three, two men and a woman, are expected to survive.

Assist. Chief B. Null Briefing on Fatal Crash at 2800 Wilcrst Drive https://t.co/uQwN7bd30l — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 7, 2022

There was a fourth suspect connected to the incident who was still at the gas station at Richmond. Police said he was spotted with an open container prior to the chase.

