HOUSTON — A quick trip to the Montrose Whole Foods was anything but routine Tuesday night for Mani Nezami.

A bullet hole in his windshield proves it.

“I felt the glass shatter in my face,” said Nezami.

The same bullet struck his left shoulder causing a wound hidden by a bloody hospital gown during our interview.

“The first thing I though was, “oh my God, I’ve just been shot,” said Nezami. “I’m now the victim of gun violence.”

Houston Police believe Nezami was the innocent victim of a road rage incident after two other drivers got into an altercation.

At least one of them started shooting. Both remain at large.

“Why is it that innocent people like myself have to get shot because two guys want to play cowboys and Indians on the road?” said Nezami. “That’s kind of the real heart of this issue.”

According to multiple studies, Houston is among the worst cities for rage on our vast array of roads.

"You know, basically, don’t be confrontational with people on the roadway,” said Lt. Jeff Stauber with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office violent crimes unit. “Why would you want to put you or your family in a position like that over something so trivial as a traffic violation?”

Stauber’s advice is similar to TXDOT’s when it comes to ways to avoid danger:

-Don’t tailgate or flash your lights.

-Move over if someone wants to pass you.

-Don’t make eye contact.

-Don’t make inappropriate hand or facial gestures.

“You don’t know what someone else is going through in that particular day and you could incite something by another driver,” said Stauber.

You could end up being affected by violence directly or indirectly, like Nezami.

“I’m a very lucky guy,” said Nezami.

He believes easy access to weapons makes road rage incidents that much more dangerous.

For advice on how to avoid aggressive driver, visit TxDOT's website.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: