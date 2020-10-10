Innocent bystander shot in the face after fight breaks out in downtown Houston

The woman wasn't the only person shot when this fight broke out. A man was also found shot in the torso, but police believe he may have been involved in the fight.

HOUSTON — An innocent bystander was shot in the face overnight Saturday after a fight between two groups of people broke out in downtown Houston.

This happened at about 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Gray Street and Main Street.

According to Houston police, several officers were in the area doing routine patrol when they hired several gunshots.

The officers drove to the area where they believe the shots came from and saw a group of people running towards them. In that group, was a woman who was shot in the face.

While providing aid to the woman, officers heard another round of gunshots come from two blocks away.

When they went to investigate that scene, they found a man shot in his torso.

Both of the gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital and according to police, both are expected to survive.

Preliminary information on both of these shooting scenes is that two groups of people got into an argument and then shots were fired.

The woman who was shot was not part of either of the groups. She was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet.

Police believe the man who was shot was apart of one of the groups.

This investigation is ongoing.

Check for any updates.