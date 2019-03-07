A road rage incident led to gunfire and an innocent bystander getting shot in Montrose late Tuesday, Houston police said.

The shooting happened on Waugh at D’Amico at about 9:25 p.m.

The Houston Police Department said the victim and a woman were sitting in their car at a red light. That’s when two other vehicles, apparently involved in an altercation, pulled up. One of the drivers got out and opened fire on the other.

A stray bullet went into the victim’s Toyota Prius, striking him in the shoulder.

The vehicles involved in the road rage fled the scene.

The victim pulled into the nearby Whole Foods parking lot, and paramedics took him to the hospital. He was expected to survive as of last check. His female passenger was not hurt.

HPD officers and investigators are combing the scene and surrounding area for surveillance footage and any witnesses to the shooting. A detailed description of the cars involved was not immediately released.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

