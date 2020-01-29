HOUSTON, Texas — There are a lot of determined folks who want to shut out crime at Cuchara.

The popular restaurant hopes newly installed metal shades will keep the crooks out.

"It costs a lot of money," assistant manager Juan Garcia said. "But we had to do what we had to do to protect the business.”

The Montrose restaurant has been burglarized four times in the last year regardless if there’s anything inside worth stealing.

"Everything is unsafe in this area right now,” Garcia said.

Nourish juice bar owner Gerry Doiron had a similar story.

"Literally, three days, two burglaries,” Doiron said.

Doiron caught crooks on camera breaking into his business known for its "good vibes only" mantra.

But there has only been bad news recently.

"It’s really tough to operate a business when people discourage you just with petty crime like this," Doiron said.

Houston police officers showed up to speak with Doiron around the same time KHOU did.

The department recently developed a plan to try and reverse a recent rise in burglaries in Montrose, Midtown and the Heights.

"Most of the burglaries occurring are smash and grabs," Assistant Chief Pete Lopez said. "Where they break a window and grab what they need to grab. Alcohol, a little bit of money, and they leave.”

HPD decentralized response for faster follow-ups and businesses hit multiple times get priority.

"And our second step is we increase our proactive presence," Lopez said. "So, we’re going to have officers in marked patrol cars, unmarked patrol cars, in plain clothes targeting areas and the times where these incidents are happening.”

It's a potential recipe for relief for burglary-weary businesses.

“I want something to actually happen, and it’s not just my voice,” Doiron said.

“They need to, like, you know, do something about it,” Garcia said.

HPD said they’re targeting more professional burglary crews as well.

Officers arrested four suspects last week with power tools and other supplies.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Trio arrested after pulling gun on mechanic shop employee during robbery, police say

RELATED: Rash of crimes puts Montrose residents on edge

RELATED: Doggie door burglary suspect pleads guilty