Convicted meth dealer on the run after walking away from Beaumont prison camp, authorities say

Burgos-Vasquez was serving a 14-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Authorities are looking for a convicted meth dealer who walked away from a minimum security camp at the Beaumont Federal Correctional Complex Sunday morning.

Elisael Burgos-Vasquez, 29, was discovered missing at the satellite prison camp next to the low security federal correctional institution at about 8 a.m. Sunday according to a news release from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Burgos-Vasquez is described by the Bureau of Prisons as a white male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’2” tall who weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burgos-Vasquez is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at (202) 307-9100.

An internal investigation on his escape has been initiated according to the release.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified the release said.

Burgos-Vasquez is serving a 14-year sentence for "conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine the release.

He was sentenced in the middle district of Florida.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

SPC Beaumont is a minimum security facility adjacent to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont and currently houses 346 male offenders.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.