Two people were injured Saturday night in a possible drive-by shooting in the Katy area, according to deputies.

This happened after 8 p.m. on Highland Knolls and Park Ridge.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, one by Life Flight, deputies confirmed. At this time, their condition is unknown.

There is no word on suspects or motive. Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more.