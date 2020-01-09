Infant uninjured in deadly Sharpstown shooting

HOUSTON — An infant was unharmed in a deadly shooting and crash in Sharpstown on Monday night.
Houston police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Prestwood Drive and Fondren Road.
Police said one person was found dead and another was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a car crashed into a tree. An infant was found in the car as well but did not appear to be injured by gunfire or the impact of the crash. The child was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
Witnesses told police a fight broke out between two groups of people in two different cars. That's when shots rang out.
Police said they are talking to witnesses to determine what happened.