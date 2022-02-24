Mother of 6-month-old killed in tow truck crash wants justice after driver released on bond

“It makes me mad that he’s able to walk out like he didn't do anything."

HOUSTON — Pain is an understatement for Esbeidy Linares.

Her 6-month-old son, Ulysses Romero, was killed in a crash involving a tow truck driver a little over a week ago and she is now speaking out because she wants justice.

“So much pain I'm broken," said Linares. "I'm sorry. It just hurts a lot. That was my baby."

The man charged in her son's death, Jose Luna, is free on bond after a judge lowered his bail from $400,000 to $80,000.

The 19-year-old mother is currently wheelchair-bound, healing from the crash.

"Then I'm trying to recover. I got many surgeries done on my pelvis and on my back,” said Linares.

Investigators said Romero was killed after Luna, who was speeding, failed to brake. Deputies said he crashed into the back of the car while they were stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Little York and Cunningham last Sunday.

Luna has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Linares said she hasn’t been able to rest knowing her son’s accused killer is out on bond.

“It makes me mad that he’s able to walk out like he didn't do anything," Linares said.

Luna’s Defense Attorney, Ron Johnson sent this statement:

The Defense and Prosecution are in the process of gathering the information necessary for an appropriate resolution of this matter. We do know that Mr. Luna was not traveling at a high rate of speed and that he did apply his brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision. In the coming days and weeks we will know much more. The Defense believes that this awful tragedy was caused by mechanical failure not recklessness on the part of Mr. Luna. We ask only that we be granted sufficient time to discover all of the relevant facts. Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to the Romero family.

Linares wants something to be done.

“All I want is really justice for him. I had to put him to rest, I'm not in peace at all until I can get justice for him,” she said.

The family has scheduled a protest for this Saturday at West Little York and Cunningham, where the crash occurred.

The protest is open to the community and is set to take place at 11 a.m.