Parents charged, arrested in death of 2-month-old child, Houston police say

The couple was charged more than five months after their child died.

HOUSTON — Two parents were arrested and charged this week in the 2022 death of their infant, Houston police said.

Lionel Guerrero, 33, and Yalitza Macias, 27, were charged Tuesday with injury to a child-serious bodily injury more than 5 months after their 2-month-old was found dead at their home on Beekman Road near Martin Luther King Blvd on the city’s south side.

Police said Guerrero and Macias told investigators that on Oct. 2, 2022, around 8:30 a.m., they were sleeping and when they woke up, their child wasn’t breathing.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took the baby to Texas Children's Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.



The results of the autopsy found the baby suffered several internal injuries and there was evidence of previously healed injuries, police said. Further investigation showed Guerrero and Macias were the primary caregivers for their baby boy.