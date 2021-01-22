This man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in SW Houston. Police need your help finding his murderer

Imtiyazali Manasyi was found shot to death on Jan. 14. Police have no leads on the suspect responsible and need your help.

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death inside a car on Jan. 14 in southwest Houston and investigators need your help finding the person responsible for his death.

The man, identified as Imtiyazali Manasyia, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of Rookin Street. Police discovered he was shot and pronounced him dead on scene.

Police have no description of the suspect or any other details surrounding this shooting.

Manasyia's family is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect responsible for his murder.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can also submit tips online.