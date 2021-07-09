Official cause of death released for 3 out of 4 family members found dead inside burning home

Jairo Escano, his wife Elvira and their children were found dead Sunday morning at their home on Imogene Street in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — The official cause of death was released for three of four family members found dead inside their burning southwest Houston home over the weekend.

Jairo Escano, his wife Elvira and their children, 13-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jairo Jr., were found dead Sunday morning at their home in the 7500 block of Imogene, which is near Bissonnet and Fondren.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said the father, his wife and son died from gunshot wounds to the head. A cause of death was not listed for his daughter, Isabel.

Houston firefighters responded to the house due to the fire and were able to put it out quickly. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said when HFD started their search of the home, they found the two adults and children dead.

Houston police said they don't think it was a random act and are investigating it as a domestic situation.

In the meantime, family members are waiting for word of an arrest and praying for justice.

“Just a hard-working man, a hard-working family, as well," Paulina Moreno, whose brother-in-law was killed, said.

The family said Jairo Escano sold goods at a local flea market. The yellow truck he used to sell furniture, mattresses and clothes for more than a decade is still parked in the driveway of the home where his family was killed.

“Every morning, my dad would see them, like, 6 a.m. in the morning Sunday, Saturday, they were going. That’s when he said something was weird, he didn’t see the yellow truck move out," neighbor Freddy Lara said.

Family members said they think Escanos could have been killed days earlier, but police have not released a timeline.

While police continue to investigate, the family said they will not sleep well until the killer is caught.

“I’m fearing for my family, as well. He’s still out there with a gun," Moreno said.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).