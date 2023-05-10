7 Guatemalan immigrants found tied up at stash house in Acres Homes area, Pct. 1 officials say

Just after midnight, PCT 1 Deputies with Constable Alan Rosen’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 2700 block of Morgansen. Once deputies arrived, they saw suspects in a SUV speed away. 2 others fled on foot. Inside the home were 7 immigrants from Guatemala. They were tied up and being held against their will. While this is still an ongoing investigation, it appears this was stash house for a human smuggling operation. Coyotes we’re allegedly holding them until the immigrant’s relatives or friends could pay for their release. PCT 1 Human Trafficking Victim Services Director Kathy Griffin arrived at the scene with food and water for the immigrants. They were hungry and their feet badly bruised from the long journey.