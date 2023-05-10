7 Guatemalan immigrants found tied up at stash house in Acres Homes area, Pct. 1 officials say

Seven Guatemalan immigrants were found being held against their will at a house in the Acres Homes area, authorities said.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several immigrants from Guatemala were found Wednesday being held against their will at a house in the Acres Homes area.
Deputies with Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office showed up at a house on Morgensen Drive, which is near the intersection of West Montgomery Road and West Mount Houston Road, early Wednesday morning after they got reports about a disturbance.
They said that when they showed up, suspects in an SUV sped away and two others ran away from the scene.
Inside the house, they found seven Guatemalan immigrants that were tied up and being held against their will.
Investigators said they think the home was a stash house for a human smuggling operation.
They said they believe the suspects were holding the immigrants until their family members or friends paid for their release.
Deputy constables provided the victims with food and water. They said they were hungry and their feet were badly bruised from a long journey.
