HOUSTON — An innocent driver says he only suffered minor injuries and is lucky to be alive after his car was T-bone by a group of juveniles fleeing police during a chase early Friday.

This happened around 3 a.m. in the 10200 block of Greenfork and the Beltway 8 northbound feeder road in west Houston.

The victim says he heard sirens and started to slow down when the suspect vehicle came out of nowhere and blindside him.

The man says he suffered minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a local hospital. However, he says he saw a couple of the juveniles from the other car loaded up into an ambulance. There conditions were not known.

The innocent driver says he had met up with friends that evening and was heading home when the crash happened. He explained that he was lucky to be alive and that his car which he had just bought recently made a difference.

“I do believe because of the car I had too, all of my air bags came out (or deployed) so that’s a fortunate thing,” he said. “I’m lucky to be here, cause they were coming at me at pretty high speed.”

