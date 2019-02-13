A former Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter with a long history of sexually explicit behavior in the workplace has been arrested for allegedly planting a hidden camera in a bathroom at the fire station, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Craig Lawrence, allegedly placed a small camera, which doubles as a USB charging device, in a downstairs bathroom of DFR Station 11.

According to the affidavit, Lawrence initially admitted to Capt. Daniel Puente on Jan. 21 that the device was his but denied knowing it was a camera. Later that day, though, Lawrence apparently changed his tune.

“I’m about to lose everything,” he told Puente, according to the affidavit. “I’m going to jail. I’m going to lose my job and my kids, [my wife] is going to divorce me.”

“You guys are going to hate me, I’m not that guy.”

Several Station 11 firefighters, including Capt. Puente, expressed concerns to police that their family members may have been recorded or photographed by the hidden device. The device had been at Station 11 since at least Thanksgiving Day 2018 when it was discovered by another firefighter.

That firefighter’s wife had taken the device from the bathroom to charge her phone upstairs. The firefighter noticed the camera while plugging in the charger, but didn’t report it because he was a new firefighter and “didn’t want to draw attention to himself,” according to the affidavit. It's not clear whether that firefighter knew the device had been in the bathroom.

Two months later, when Puente found the camera, Lawrence allegedly “exhibited nervous behavior” and apologized to several fellow firefighters. Lawrence has a history of telling sexually graphic stories, sharing explicit photos and showing off sex toys at work, the affidavit says. He was also known to spend a lot of his workday on his laptop with the screen hidden from his coworkers.

He resigned from Dallas Fire-Rescue on Jan. 24.

A search of his Kaufman County home found a container of “sexual related props” as well as “a hand drawn caricature of a Dallas firefighter sitting on the toilet with his pants down.” Lawrence’s web history included several “voyeur” porn sites, including sites showing “what appeared to be footage from hidden cameras in bathrooms of women using the restroom.”

On Feb. 8, Lawrence told police he bought the device to “determine who was rummaging through his duffle bag at work” and that it was placed in the bathroom by accident. He first told police he didn’t have a laptop and later said his laptop had been broken and he threw it away.

The storage card inside the camera device was damaged and no data could be collected from it, the affidavit says.

Lawrence was booked into the Dallas County Jail Wednesday morning. He’s charged with attempted invasive visual recording, a Class A misdemeanor.