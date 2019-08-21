HOUSTON, Texas — Wiping away tears is something Brenda Jaime and her four surviving daughters do often when they look at photos of Aluxes Mares.

She was shot and killed two years ago today at age 20.

"We get emotional," said Jaime. "I mean, still can’t believe it.”

Mares was murdered following a fight outside Chula’s Sports Cantina near Willowbrook Mall where she met friends for a belated birthday celebration on August 20, 2017.

At the time, officers said an argument that began inside escalated in the parking lot.

Aluxes’s boyfriend was wounded and she was killed during a shootout between at least two suspects.

"We call, we try to get information as much as possible, but nothing,” said Jaime.

The family has been active in the media and even printed t-shirts like the one cousin Artemio Caballero wore during our interview.

“I’ll see you in a better world, a better place,” said Caballero as he read from the shirt. “I know things happened and all, but it’s been too long, and I’m going to tell you we’re not going to stop until we see somebody behind bars or something.”

HPD told KHOU 11 News that three persons of interest they distributed photos of have been identified thanks to publicity. The case currently awaits a grand jury.

But there’s no word on how soon charges might be filed as Aluxes’s family marks another year without her.

"It’s frustrating," said Jaime. "They know who was involved, and no arrests have been made.”

Aluxes’s murder happened just before Hurricane Harvey.

The family felt the case may have taken a back seat following the flood.

Police encourage anyone who may have additional information to contact them.

