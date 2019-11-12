HOUSTON, Texas — A SWAT situation Wednesday morning on Shelby Circle ended without the arrest of 21-year-old Tavores Henderson.

"SWAT team did eventually enter the residence," said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dennis Wolfford. "He was not located there.”

A manhunt has been underway for Henderson since he was identified as the suspect wanted in connection with Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s death.

According to authorities, Henderson was able to get away from Sullivan and another officer while he was partially handcuffed following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

They said Henderson got back into his vehicle and struck and dragged Sullivan while fleeing the scene.

Investigators said multiple locations have since been searched based on leads and other information.

“I would tell him, 'Son, if you’re watching this, turn yourself in,'” pastor James Ness said. "Better for you to sit in jail then to get killed.”

Several people in the area around Henderson’s home said it's in his best interest to give up.

"You know, sometimes, you know, you make bad decisions," neighbor Danashea Hamilton said. "But, I mean, you just have to deal with the consequences."

Investigators said Henderson, who has provocative photos posted on social media, should be considered armed and potentially dangerous.

His criminal history includes a domestic assault warrant that, according to authorities, prompted Sullivan to pull him over.

"He’s a good dude," friend Dwaylon Davidson said. "I don’t know how this happened, probably an accident.”

Even Henderson’s good friends believe it’s now on him to end the search.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation for the Nassau Bay Police Department.

Call HCSO or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.

A reward for information leading to Henderson's arrest is now at $20,000.

