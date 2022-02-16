Deputies who were shot, suspect who was killed in NW Harris County identified by HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The deputies who were shot in northwest Harris County on Tuesday night have been identified by the sheriff's office.
According to authorities, the incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane, which is near the intersection of Barker Cypress and W. Little York roads. According to officials, HCSO deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired inside a home.
When deputies arrived, authorities said, the suspect shot at the deputies, and the deputies returned fire. The deputies and suspect were struck. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, HCSO revealed the names of the deputies who were shot.
Deputy Y, Martinez, 27, has been released from the hospital. He joined the Harris County Sheriff's Office in November 2017.
Deputy M. Delgado, 28, is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday. He joined HCSO in July 2020.
HCSO also identified the suspect who was shot and killed as 43-year-old Alan Huaracha.
On Tuesday night, HCSO officials said Huaracha was possibly was going through a mental episode. According to authorities, he was out on a PR bond for aggravated assault of a family member that happened in 2020.
Authorities said the deputies did what they were trained to do.
"They approached the residence as they were trained to. They were basically ambushed. They did what they were trained to do," Toquica said. "They discharged their weapons and hit the suspect. They did what they were supposed to do and they're alive because of that."