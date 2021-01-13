Idaho man who bragged about joining U.S. Capitol riot in custody of US Marshals

The spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that Josiah Colt is in the Ada County Jail on a hold by U.S. Marshals.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A Treasure Valley man, who is a Mountain View High School graduate and small business owner, is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals after he bragged on social media that he was among the extremists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that Josiah Colt is being held in the Ada County Jail by U.S. Marshals.

Colt turned himself in, according to the spokesperson.

Local law enforcement did not provide any further details.

KTVB has reached out to the U.S. Marshal Office for comment and more information. As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, KTVB has not heard back.

Colt did not upload any videos taken inside the Capitol but admitted in a video taken outside that he was among those to breach first the building, then the Senate chamber.

"I just got in, I just got into the Capitol Building. I was the first one, I hopped down into the chamber and I was the first on to sit in Nancy Pelosi's [chair], that b----, she's a traitor, she's treasonous," Colt says into the camera as he runs.

In a photo captured by Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Colt appears to be inside the Capitol and another of a man, who appears to be Colt, seated in the Senate.

Another image, captured by Getty images photographer Win McNamee, shows a man that appears to be Colt dangling from a ledge in the chamber.