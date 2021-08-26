20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash that killed woman on I-45, DA’s office says

Currently, no names have been released as the investigation continues. The freeway has since reopened.

HOUSTON — A 20-year-old man is in custody after hitting and killing a woman on Houston’s I-45 North late Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. between Greens Road and Beltway 8, according to police.

It’s believed a woman in a Toyota SUV broke down in the freeway's southbound lanes. A driver in a Chevrolet pickup crashed into the woman and her SUV, killing her.

Witnesses stopped to help the pickup driver get out of the truck as it burned. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office later said the pickup driver was an intoxicated 20-year-old. That man is now facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Teare said the county has seen an uptick in underage intoxication cases, and investigators would be working to find out where the man got alcohol from.