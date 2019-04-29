HOUSTON — A Yellow Cab driver was shot in the parking lot of a Kroger in the Montrose area Monday afternoon.

The owner of a nearby restaurant said he heard the whole thing.

"I heard a bam, bam, bam, three shots," the man said.

Another witness said he heard as many as five shots.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

It happened around 1:15 at the Kroger in the 3300 block of Montrose.

There's no known motive for the shooting.

The gunman got away.

Police detained one man who they said fit the suspect's description but they later released him without charges.

Yellow Cab issued the following statement Monday afternoon.

“The Yellow Cab family is deeply saddened by what has been reported and are our thoughts are with the driver and his family. We are working with police to assist them with their investigation.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: