1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting that led to chase from Houston Walmart parking lot

The suspect later flipped and crashed a vehicle before being taken into custody.

HOUSTON — A teenager suffered a gunshot wound and a man was killed in the parking lot of a Walmart on Houston’s north side early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported before 2 a.m. in the 4400 block of I-45, the North Freeway, just north of the 610 Loop.

Police are still investigating what exactly occurred, but they believe there was a possible carjacking that led to the double shooting. Police chased the suspect, who eventually crashed on Lockwood.

The suspect was not hurt. Police say a gun was found in the vehicle.

The teen who survived the shooting was said to be alert and talking as he was loaded into an ambulance.