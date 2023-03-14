Man charged with murder in crash that killed toddler on North Freeway, court documents say

The rollover crash left a 1-year-old dead and several others critically injured, police said.

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man, who was out on bond for an injury to a child charge, now faces a murder charge in a rollover crash that left one child dead and another critically injured, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to court documents, Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of intoxication assault in connection with the deadly crash on the North Freeway Sunday night.

Police said Baker was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord in the deadly rollover crash.

Baker was already out on bond for an injury to a child charge stemming from an incident on Feb. 7, according to court documents.

As part of his bond conditions for that charge, Baker was not allowed to use, possess, or consume alcohol, a controlled substance, a dangerous drug, or marijuana, court documents state.

Baker remains in the Harris County Jail and is scheduled to face a judge this morning.

What happened

Houston police said a black Honda Accord was heading south on the North Freeway when the driver lost control of the car and hit the median, flipping several times.

This happened just after 10:30 p.m. heading south near North Shepherd.

Two children and one adult were ejected from the car, police said. They were all brought to the hospital along with two other children.

A 1-year-old died and several others were in critical condition.