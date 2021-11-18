HPD, Harris County deputies involved in multi-vehicle crash on the Gulf Freeway

Police say a woman driving a sedan struck an HPD cruiser sending in spinning into other patrol units investigating a separate incident.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a multi-vehicle crash as they were investigating a separate incident on the I-45 Gulf Freeway early Thursday.

This happened around 1:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Beltway 8. The freeway was closed down as they investigated but has since reopened just before 5 a.m.

Houston police said officers were investigating a car crash when a woman driving a silver sedan hit an HPD cruiser. The HPD unit was hit so hard police say it spun the car leading it to hit two other patrol units.

The woman driving the sedan was transported to a local hospital, police said.

“Luckily, no officers were injured,” HPD Sgt. Pham said. “She’s possibly intoxicated, and we are checking it out to verify.”