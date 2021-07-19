x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Multi-vehicle crash and deadly shooting lead to lengthy closure of I-45 northbound

Police are asking anyone with info to come forward to help piece together the case.

HOUSTON — Houston police early Monday closed I-45 North after a major crash and deadly shooting were reported.

It happened on the northbound lanes just north of Gulf Bank before 1 a.m., according to Houston police and Houston TranStar. The freeway remained closed until about 6:15 a.m. and has now fully reopened.

At least three to four vehicles were reported to be involved in a wreck.

Initially, it was believed a man was ejected from the crash and died on the freeway, but responding police found the man had a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was found on the roadway nearby.

It’s believed the man was involved in an altercation with the shooters at a nearby parking lot before it carried over into the mainlanes. Police investigators do not believe the other people involved in the crash were involved in the shooting, however.

MAP: View Houston traffic conditions & incident updates

Police are asking anyone with info to come forward to help piece together the case. No arrests have been announced.

Raw video: HPD statement after crash, deadly shooting along I-45 North

Police warned early Monday that the information they provided at the scene was "very preliminary" as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

KHOU 11's Brittany Ford reported that traffic in the area is gridlocked, even along the frontage road, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube