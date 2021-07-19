Multi-vehicle crash and deadly shooting lead to lengthy closure of I-45 northbound

Police are asking anyone with info to come forward to help piece together the case.

HOUSTON — Houston police early Monday closed I-45 North after a major crash and deadly shooting were reported.

It happened on the northbound lanes just north of Gulf Bank before 1 a.m., according to Houston police and Houston TranStar. The freeway remained closed until about 6:15 a.m. and has now fully reopened.

At least three to four vehicles were reported to be involved in a wreck.

Initially, it was believed a man was ejected from the crash and died on the freeway, but responding police found the man had a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was found on the roadway nearby.

It’s believed the man was involved in an altercation with the shooters at a nearby parking lot before it carried over into the mainlanes. Police investigators do not believe the other people involved in the crash were involved in the shooting, however.

Police are asking anyone with info to come forward to help piece together the case. No arrests have been announced.

Police warned early Monday that the information they provided at the scene was "very preliminary" as the investigation continued.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

KHOU 11's Brittany Ford reported that traffic in the area is gridlocked, even along the frontage road, and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

🚨Traffic is a mess🚨 on North Freeway near Gulfbank. Police have shutdown the highway at the W. Mt. Houston exit as they investigate a deadly shooting. Latest details @KHOU #KHOU11 #Htownrush pic.twitter.com/93AjQ47U6t — Brittany Ford (@BfordReporter) July 19, 2021