'I was just freaking out' | Eyewitness shares reaction, video of alleged robbery leading to suspect shot on I-10

The witness told KHOU 11 that the suspect blocked two people on the freeway at two different times. Police say he accidently shot himself in an altercation on I-10.

HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas — A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning following an altercation on the I-10 Katy Freeway in the Hedwig Village area.

Police say the man ended up shooting himself in the head after attempting to rob another driver.

According to police, they got multiple calls about a scene near the 8800 block of the Katy Freeway in the eastbound lanes. When they got there, they say several people were wrestling with the suspect.

They've identified that suspect as 29-year-old Carlos Marquez.

An anonymous witness sent a video of the shooting to KHOU 11 News. He told reporter Adam Bennett that he was driving to work when he saw what happened.

According to the witness, Marquez slammed on his brakes and blocked two drivers at two separate times. The first time, the witness says Marquez hopped out of his vehicle and started yelling at the person he blocked.

"It was crazy. No one could believe it," he said. "I mean, who gets out on the middle of I-10 during rush hour? Cars were zooming by him literally and he's just yelling at some guy."

The witness eventually exited the highway and later re-entered. He said he saw the same suspect stop another vehicle, but Marquez had a gun in his hand this time.

The second driver left their vehicle and the two were standing on the side of the freeway. The witness' video shows Marquez shooting at the victim twice, but it's not clear if the victim was injured.

He told Adam Bennett that he decided to start recording the second incident when he saw the gun. He said he called 911 but didn't get an answer, so he brought the video to police in Spring Valley.

He also said he's never seen anything like this before and he hopes the victim is OK.

According to police, that victim fought with the suspect and Marquez shot himself in the head on accident. He was taken to the Ben Taub Emergency Room for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police said Carlos Marquez has been charged for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They also said the gun he used was stolen out of Houston.

Follow Adam Bennett on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram