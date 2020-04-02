HOUSTON — Police were investigating an apparent shootout at a park on Houston's south side overnight.

Houston police were called to Zollie Scales Park on Corder at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found a Hummer SUV abandoned at the park, wrecked and full of bullet holes with shell casings nearby.

At about the same time, a shooting victim was dropped off at a nearby fire station. Firefighters called police and took the victim to the hospital.

Police said the person who dropped the shooting victim off did not stay to speak with investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter