Humble teen accused of killing mom, driving to Nebraska with body in trunk may appear in court Monday

HUMBLE, Texas — Tyler Roenz, 18, accused of beating and strangling his mother, then driving to Nebraska with her body in the trunk of his car may appear in court Monday morning.

Roenz remains in custody as his defense attorney and prosecutors are expected to meet a judge for a pre-trial conference.

Roenz was arrested in connection with his mother, Michelle Roenz’s death in October 2022. His father reported him and his mother missing from their Humble home after he came home to a bloody scene and his car missing.

Michelle Roenz’s body was found in the trunk of the car her son was driving after he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska. He was 17 at the time.

At the time of the disappearance, Roenz was out on bond for a sexual assault charge.