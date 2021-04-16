Humble ISD teacher arrested on child porn charges

Houston police arrested Tyler Hardy-Croskey at his home Friday, according to the principal at West Lake Middle School.

HUMBLE, Texas — A Humble ISD teacher was arrested Friday on multiple child porn charges.

Court records show Tyler Hardy-Croskey, 25, is charged with one count of sexual performance by a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Houston police arrested Hardy-Croskey at his home Friday, according to the principal at West Lake Middle School in Atascocita.

The suspect is an 8th grade U.S. history teacher at the school but will not be on campus, Dr. Ken Hodgkinson said in a statement.

Humble ISD police are in communication with the Houston Police Department about the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900.