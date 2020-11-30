HCSO: Man shot during home invasion in Humble

Deputies said more than one suspect broke into the man's home and got into a struggle with him before the shooting happened.

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was shot overnight during a home invasion in Humble, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said more than one suspect broke into the man's home in the 14200 block of Kittydale Drive and got into a struggle with him.

At some point, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man at least twice, deputies said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information. Deputies said they are searchng the area for evidence and looking for any surveillance video.

