Chase ends with suspects crashing into fence of Humble home

The chase started when deputies tried to pull over a stolen car.

HUMBLE, Texas — A driver is in custody and his passenger is on the run after leading deputies on a chase through Humble Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The chase started when Harris County Precinct 4 deputies tried pulling over a stolen car near the Joe V's on FM 1960. The driver refused to stop and took off with the deputies following.

Eventually, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a fence at a home in the 21700 block of Barred Owl Drive, which is near Arbor Trails Drive.

Both the driver and the passenger got out and started running. The driver was caught moments later, but the passenger was able to get away and remains on the run, officials said.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in this incident.