Man arrested on human trafficking charges in Cinco Ranch area

The Fort Bend Pct. 3 Constables announced the arrest of a man in the Cinco Ranch area in connection with a yearlong human trafficking investigation.

Naazir Jackson, 28, is charged with compelling prostitution and promotion of prostitution. His bond was set at $50,000 and $30,000 for the charges.

Deputy constables said Jackson was arrested on Nov. 11 after deputy constables and investigators with the district attorney’s office obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Investigators said they arrested him at his home on the 22000 block of Haden Park Drive in the Cinco Ranch North Lake Village area.

According to the constable’s office, the human trafficking was done online on social media.

In this yearlong investigation, Pct. 3 Constable Wayne Thompson said Jackson had a handful of victims, and he believes more could be coming forward after his arrest.

“At some point all of these victims whether male or female have been threatened coerced or some force has been used, emotional, mental, taking documents,” the constable said.