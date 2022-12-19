Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say

Investigators learned eight people were smuggled into the United States from the Mexican border town of Reynosa before being picked up in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway.

Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After about two minutes, the truck drove into a field on Clarewood Drive, and nine people, including the driver, jumped out of the truck.

Police said all nine were tracked and then detained with help of a helicopter. Investigators learned eight of them were smuggled into the United States from the Mexican border town of Reynosa. All eight are previous deportees, police said.

"Through the investigation, we learned it was illegal aliens from Guatemala and Mexico," HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "From San Antonio, they were transported to Houston at which time they were picked up by this pickup truck."

Horelica said the truck was initially stolen earlier this month at a hotel near George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Police will check to see if the eight people are wanted for other crimes before they determine the next steps.

"If they are not wanted at this time...they're going to reach out to some non-profit agencies that we're in connection with for housing for them," Horelica said.

Meanwhile, the driver is charged with evading arrest and smuggling. More charges may be added related to the stolen truck. Meanwhile, all eight people have been deported before, according to Houston police.