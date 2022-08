Homicide detectives are on the way to the scene located near Highway 225 and Scarborough Lane.

HOUSTON — A human skull was found by a landscaping crew in the Pasadena area on Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the skull was found near Highway 225 and Scarborough Lane around 12:40 p.m.

No other information is available at this time, but police said homicide investigators were on the way to the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube