Over 40 people arrested after undercover sex trafficking sting in Fort Bend County, authorities say

The three-month, multi-agency mission is one of the many approaches county authorities are taking against trafficking in the area.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Dozens of people have been arrested during a multi-agency bust to combat sex trafficking in Fort Bend County.

District Attorney Brian Middleton says the arrests were made during a series of undercover operations.

"From the statistics in terms of number of arrests and recovery, it was a huge success,” said Middleton.

A total of 41 arrests were made. They say 7 victims were rescued, including a juvenile.

The county says the operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple Fort Bend County agencies over the last three months.

Rhonda Kuykendall with the county’s human trafficking community awareness team says they’re working with survivors and at risk-youth on, “How to watch protect your kids, how to watch out for the reflags of sex trafficking."

She says they also have their focus on elicit massage businesses. Fort Bend County recently banned massage parlors, adding additional restrictive rules.

Kuykendall says they’ve been able to identify those businesses as places where sex trafficking and prostitution are being promoted.

“Massage businesses would have to comply with list of regulations they can’t be open at 2 o’clock in the morning, they can’t have their windows darken," she said.

Last Fall, Texas became the first state to make any form of prostitution a felony.

Officials in Fort Bend County say their initiatives are something they plan to continue.

Middleton sending this message to future offenders: “Anyone out there in our viewership who is considering or know someone that is engaged in human trafficking, you should know that we will hunt you down and we will hold you accountable."

Fort Bend County sex trafficking hotline

The county sheriff's office has a 24/7 hotline for people to send tips on human trafficking. Call 281-341-3800.