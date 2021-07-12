HPD: Decomposing human remains found in the back of Montrose home

Police say the body was spotted by a new tenant who had recently moved in.

HOUSTON — Human remains were found in the backyard of a home in the Montrose area late Monday night, according to Houston police.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home located in the 600 block of West Clay near Stanford.

Investigators are working to piece together the details including who the remains belong to and how it ended up in the backyard of the multi-unit brick home.

Houston police said officers were called out here around in regard to a suspicious event.

When police arrived, officers found human remains in the backyard of the home in a muddy area, under a bush and trash.

Police said the body was spotted by a new tenant, who recently moved into the unit. Police said the homeowner went missing several months ago.

However, because of how badly decomposed the body is, investigators say it's unclear if the remains belong to him. They also can't determine how the person died.

Investigators are hoping the medical examiner will be able to help them identify the body.

In the meantime, they've been speaking with all the residents currently living here in this tri-plex.

Earlier this morning, police had to obtain a warrant to get inside after a man and woman who own the home refused to let them in and cooperate.

That couple was detained, but at this point, they are not facing any charges.

Police are also asking anyone with information on the missing man to please give them a call.