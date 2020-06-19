Skeletal remains discovered by authorities in Killeen

A tip given to Fort Hood CID led to the discovery of the remains in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen.

KILLEEN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen by Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Killeen homicide detectives and Texas Parks and Wildlife officials the morning of June 19.

A tip given to Fort Hood CID led the authorities to find the body. A crime scene was established and Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin made the pronouncement of death at about 11:10 a.m. An autopsy was ordered on the remains.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are aware of the recovery and are reportedly working with the Killeen Police Department concerning the ongoing investigation.

"At this point, we have no evidence or credible information that this is related to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of PFC Vanessa Guillen," U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Spokesperson Chris Grey said.

"No information will be released until a positive identification and next of kin have been notified," Grey added.

Detectives with the Fort Hood CID and Killeen homicide unit continue to investigate the case. They are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident contact crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Information can also be submitted through the P3Tips app. Information provided is confidential and tips leading to arrests can result in a reward of up to $1,000.