Sheriff: Deputies searching for teen gunman after another teen shot near Cypress Falls High School

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are searching for a gunman after a teen boy was shot not far from Cypress Falls High School Tuesday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff posted to social media about the shooting at 8 a.m. The shooting happened on Huffmeister Road just south of Tuckerton Road.

Cy-Fair ISD officials said the campus went into "secure mode" briefly as a precaution before determining there was no threat to the school. Secure mode means no one comes in or goes out.

The teen victim, possibly 16, was shot by another male teen, the sheriff said. The teen was taken to the hospital and is said to be in fair condition.

The shooter ran from the scene. A description of the teen has not been released yet.

