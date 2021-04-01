HPD: Woman with autism, Down syndrome went missing overnight

Anyone with information can call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who went missing in the early-morning hours on the city’s south side.

Brandy Davis, 22, hasn’t been seen since about 12 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Faulkner — that is just north of Scott and the 610 Loop.

Davis, who is nearly five feel tall and weighs 94 pounds, was wearing light blue jeans, a red long sleeve shirt and a gray and black turtle neck. She wears a red medical bracelet on her wrist. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police were told the woman has autism and Down syndrome — she is non-verbal.