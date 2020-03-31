HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a woman’s shooting late Monday.

It happened at about 10:48 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gessner.

An initial investigation indicated the woman was meeting up a friend and was then shot in her leg, according to officers with the Houston police department. The motive and suspect in the shooting are unknown, however.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where she was expected to survive.

Police questioned several people outside the Jack in the Box where the call came in from. At this time no names have been released.

