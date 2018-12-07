HOUSTON – Police say a 46-year-old woman's husband is a possible suspect after she was shot to death outside a senior car facility in southwest Houston Thursday morning.
According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 7 a.m. outside of the Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care facility located in the 6200 block of North Braeswood Boulevard.
The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, homicide detectives said.
The CEO of the facility said she was a private duty attendant hired by individual family and not a resident or employee.
Details are limited at this time, but police say the woman's husband is a possible suspect after he was seen leaving the scene following the shooting..
