HOUSTON – Police say a 46-year-old woman's husband is a possible suspect after she was shot to death outside a senior car facility in southwest Houston Thursday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened just after 7 a.m. outside of the Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care facility located in the 6200 block of North Braeswood Boulevard.

Our homicide detectives are en route to a fatal shooting of a woman in a parking lot of a nursing home at 6262 North Braeswood. Officers were called to the home about 7:05 am. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 12, 2018

Very preliminary information is the woman is not a resident. Possible suspect is the woman's husband, seen leaving the scene. No other information available at this time. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 12, 2018

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, homicide detectives said.

The CEO of the facility said she was a private duty attendant hired by individual family and not a resident or employee.

Employees are allowed into The Medallion as #HPD investigates the shooting death of a woman outside. HPD say she was not a resident #khou11 — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 12, 2018

Woman killed outside was a private duty attendant hired by individual family. Not a resident or employee of The Medallion. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/mkpvB4p6MH — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) July 12, 2018

Details are limited at this time, but police say the woman's husband is a possible suspect after he was seen leaving the scene following the shooting..

