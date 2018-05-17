HOUSTON – A woman was shot during a robbery outside of a northwest Houston apartment complex overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded at 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a call of a shooting at the Oakwood Gardens Condominiums, located in the 5700 block of Antoine near Tidwell.

When HD arrived at the scene, officers found a woman shot in the arm, police said. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the woman was going to her car when two males approached her and shot her as they tried to take her purse.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s belongings, police said. A description of the suspects was not released.

