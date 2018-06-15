HOUSTON – Police say a woman shot her ex-boyfriend at her apartment complex in northwest Houston overnight.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at 12:30 a.m. Friday at the Costa Vizcaya Apartments, located in the 12000 block of N. Gessner.

An adult male was shot in the arm during a domestic dispute at 12000 N Gessner Rd. #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 15, 2018

When police arrived on the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Houston Police said the man apparently was an ex-boyfriend of a woman who lives at the apartment. There is a history of domestic calls between the two, and they were in some type of altercation overnight inside the apartment that led to the woman shooting the man.

